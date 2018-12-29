2018 A/L results released

December 29, 2018   10:59 pm

The results of the 2018 G.C.E. Advanced Level examination have been released online by the Examinations Department.

The results can be obtained via the website of the Department of Examination, www.doenets.lk by submitting the examination index number.

Results can also be obtained via SMS using mobile phones with Dialog network. Simply type ‘Exams Index Number’ and send to 7777.

G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination for year 2018 commenced on the 6th of August, with 327,469 candidates sitting for the exam at 2268 exam centers island-wide.

