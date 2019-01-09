Showers expected in several provinces

-

Department of Meteorology says that a slight change in the prevailing dry weather can be expected during the next few days.

Several spells of showers will occur in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Matale and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western province and in Monaragala and Hambantota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil, the Met. Department stated.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.