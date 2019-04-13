Counter-terror police arrest four Sri Lankan men at Luton Airport

-

UK’s counter-terror police have arrested four Sri Lankan men at Luton Airport in London, suspected of membership of a proscribed organisation contrary to the Terrorism Act.

The group, who are all Sri Lankan nationals, were arrested on Thursday after arriving into the UK on an international flight the previous evening.

The men remain in custody at a police station in Bedfordshire while police investigate.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Detectives from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command are investigating after four men at Luton Airport were arrested on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“The men, who are all Sri Lankan nationals, arrived on an international flight on the evening of Wednesday, 10 April.

“Police at the airport were made aware of the men the next day, Thursday, 11 April and subsequently stopped them under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

“The men were then each arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984, between approximately 21.30hrs and 23:40hrs.

“All four men are currently in custody at a police station in Bedfordshire. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Source: The Evening Standard

-Agencies