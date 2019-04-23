Display contact details on vehicles when parking near public places

April 23, 2019   11:47 am

Vehicle owners are advised to display their contact numbers and names clearly in front of their respective vehicles when parking at public places, Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara says.

This decision was taken as a safety measure as extensive search operations are currently ongoing following the bombings that took place at three churches, three hotels, a lodge in Dehiwala and at a housing scheme in Dematagoda on April 21st.

This allows to pay more attention to inspecting the vehicles without owners and avoid false tip-offs on suspicious vehicles, SP Ruwan Gunasekara further stated.

