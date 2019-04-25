Asgiriya Chapter calls for imprisoned intelligence officers
April 25, 2019 11:28 am
The Asgiriya Chapter emphasizes that the incarcerated intelligence officers should be granted a general pardon considering the existing national requirement.
Karaka Maha Sanga Sabha of the Asgiriya Chapter stated this issuing a special statement.
It is a famous fact that religious extremism vigorously expanded in the country due to a large number of intelligence officers being imprisoned for various reasons, the statement further said.