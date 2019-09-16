Heavy rains of about 150 mm expected

-

Heavy rains of about 150 mm will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central, and Southern provinces within the next 24 hours, states the Disaster Management Center (DMC).

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere over the island after 2.00 pm and heavy falls about 100 mm are likely at some places

The prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue during the next few days, according to the Meteorology Department.

The Meteorology Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas around the island. Heavy falls will occur at some palaces in Southern, Western and South-eastern deep and shallow sea areas to the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and the sea area extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.