Pujith & Hemasiri further remanded

Pujith & Hemasiri further remanded

November 6, 2019   10:45 am

-

Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando have been further remanded till November 19th, says Ada Derana reporter.

The two defendants were presented before the Colombo Additional Magistrate this morning (06).

IGP Pujith Jayasundara and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando were taken into custody for allegedly failing to prevent the coordinated terror attacks that claimed the lives of over 250 persons on Easter Sunday even after receiving forewarnings on the matter.

On October 31st, IGP and ex-Defence Secretary filed a revision application with the Court of Appeal requesting to release them on bail.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories