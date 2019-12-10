Swiss embassy staffer at CID for day three of statement recording

-

The local staffer of the Embassy of Switzerland in Colombo, who was allegedly abducted in late November, has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for the 3rd day to record a statement, says Ada Derana reporter.

On Sunday (08), the purported victim recorded a 5-hour statement on the supposed events with the CID.

She arrived at the CID at around 5.00 pm last evening (09) for the second and recorded a statement until around 10.00 pm, and subsequently directed to the Judicial Medical Officers (JMO).

In the meantime, the travel ban on the aforementioned local staffer at the Swiss Embassy has been extended until the 12th of December as per the order of the Colombo Chief Magistrate.