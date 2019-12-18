Iranian and two Sri Lankans arrested by navy

-

Sri Lanka Navy personnel have apprehended an Iranian national and two Sri Lankans who were illegally sailing on a dinghy, during a patrol carried out in Silawathura sea area.

A suspicious dinghy which was sailing in the seas off Silawathura had been observed by the navy on Tuesday (17) during an operation conducted to prevent the illegal migrations and smuggling activities in Sri Lankan territorial waters, and accordingly the dinghy was searched.

An Iranian and a Sri Lankan was aboard the dinghy and on inquiry it was revealed that they were sailing without valid permission. Therefore, the two persons and the dinghy were taken into naval custody.

Meanwhile, following further search, a person who appeared as the guide to the foreigner was identified by the navy at the Silawathura beach and he was unable to produce a tourist guide license. Accordingly, he was also apprehended by the navy.

The apprehended Iranian is 31 years old and the two Sri Lankans are residents of Negombo area aged 27 and 57.

The suspects and the dinghy were handed over to Silawathura Police for further investigation.