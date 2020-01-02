-

On the occasion of the New Year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday (01) had telephone conversations with leaders of several South Asian countries, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The office of the Indian Prime Minister said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who warmly welcomed reciprocated the wishes extended by PM Modi, had expressed confidence that India and Sri Lanka would further enhance the friendly relations between the two countries in the year 2020.

The two leaders have reiterated their commitment to closely work together towards this end.

Speaking to his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, PM Modi has reiterated his coutnry’s commitment to expand the close and extensive cooperation with the island nation.

PM Rajapaksa also reciprocated the wishes warmly while expressing keen desire to further enhance the cordial ties between the two nations, the Indian PM’s office said.

PM Modi also telephoned Druk Gyalpo of Kingdom of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering, President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli.

Prime Minister has conveyed to the leaders his New Year greetings and good wishes on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf, the release issued by the Indian PM’s office said.

He has emphasized India’s commitment to ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the vision of shared peace, security, prosperity and progress for all of India’s friends and partners in the region.