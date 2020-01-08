US embassy issues security alert over rising tension in Middle East

-

The United States Embassy in Sri Lanka has issued a security alert for its citizens living in the country, warning them of “security risks” that may follow heightened tension in the Middle East.

“There is heightened tension in the Middle East that may result in security risks to U.S. citizens abroad.”

“The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed,” it said.

The embassy told Americans in the Sri Lanka to keep a low profile, be aware of surroundings, and stay alert in tourist locations.

It also urged US citizens to review personal security plans, ensure travel documents were up to date and easily accessible, and access the State Department’s smart traveller enrolment program for updates.

The advisory is the latest in a series of alerts issued by different US embassies around the world following the US’ targeted killing of Iran commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.