US embassy issues security alert over rising tension in Middle East

US embassy issues security alert over rising tension in Middle East

January 8, 2020   05:52 pm

-

The United States Embassy in Sri Lanka has issued a security alert for its citizens living in the country, warning them of “security risks” that may follow heightened tension in the Middle East.

“There is heightened tension in the Middle East that may result in security risks to U.S. citizens abroad.”

“The Embassy will continue to review the security situation and will provide additional information as needed,” it said.

The embassy told Americans in the Sri Lanka to keep a low profile, be aware of surroundings, and stay alert in tourist locations. 

It also urged US citizens to review personal security plans, ensure travel documents were up to date and easily accessible, and access the State Department’s smart traveller enrolment program for updates.

 The advisory is the latest in a series of alerts issued by different US embassies around the world following the US’ targeted killing of Iran commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories