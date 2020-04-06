Three more test COVID-19 positive as tally climbs to 174

-

Three more patients were confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus, a short while ago, said the Ministry of Health.

Thereby, the number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 174.

A total of 5 persons have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as of 7.20 pm today (05).

A total of 29 complete recoveries have been reported so far while the fatality count in the country is at 5 patients.

Currently, 140 COVID-17 patients are under treatment and medical care, according to the Epidemiology Unit.

In addition, 259 persons are under medical observation at hospitals across the country over suspicions of having contracted the virus.