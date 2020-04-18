Four COVID-19 patients add up to 248 total cases

Four COVID-19 patients add up to 248 total cases

April 18, 2020   05:08 pm

-

Four more cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been found as of 4.00 pm today (18) bringing Sri Lanka’s confirmed cases tally to 248.

Three of these patients were identified from the quarantine centre at Oluvil, says the Ministry of Health.

The other COVID-19 case is a person who had been in self-isolation in Rambukkana.

In the meantime, the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country stands at 77.

Currently, 164 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories