Four COVID-19 patients add up to 248 total cases

Four more cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been found as of 4.00 pm today (18) bringing Sri Lanka’s confirmed cases tally to 248.

Three of these patients were identified from the quarantine centre at Oluvil, says the Ministry of Health.

The other COVID-19 case is a person who had been in self-isolation in Rambukkana.

In the meantime, the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country stands at 77.

Currently, 164 active cases are under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Base Hospital, Colombo East Base Hospital and Iranawila Hospital, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 7 fatalities from the novel coronavirus.