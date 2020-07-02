Covid-19: total recoveries in navy reaches 848

-

Six more navy personnel who been infected with Covid-19 have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

This brings the total number of recoveries from the Sri Lanka Navy to 848, the navy spokesman said.

These six sailors have tested negative for COVID-19, based on the reports of random PCR tests done while in hospitals, and they were subsequently discharged.

Further, these discharged naval personnel were instructed to stay in 14 days of further quarantine, adhering to health precautions, the navy said.

A total of 904 naval personnel had been infected with the virus while only 62 of them currently remain at hospitals under treatment.

Meanwhile the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in the country so far is 1,054 while the number of recoveries stands at 1,748.