Kolonnawa polling division: SLPP in the lead
August 6, 2020 11:33 pm
The Election Commission has issued the results of Kolonnawa polling division of Colombo electoral district.
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win with 49,742 votes (52.21%).
Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 36,718 votes (38.54%), placing the second.
Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 4,655 votes (4.89%).
United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place after receiving 2,091 votes (2.19%).