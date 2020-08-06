Kolonnawa polling division: SLPP in the lead - The Election Commission has issued the results of Kolonnawa polling division of Colombo electoral district. Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has secured the win with 49,742 votes (52.21%). Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) followed with 36,718 votes (38.54%), placing the second. Jathika Jana Balawegaya (JJB) is in the third with 4,655 votes (4.89%). United National Party (UNP) came in the fourth place after receiving 2,091 votes (2.19%).

