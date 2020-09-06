Deadline for defeated candidates to declare assets and liabilities expires today

September 6, 2020   10:44 am

The deadline given to candidates who lost at General Election 2020 to declare their assets and liabilities expires today (September 06).

The candidates were given the opportunity to hand over their assets and liabilities declarations to Returning Officers or the Election Commission.

According to the Assets and Liabilities Act, defeated candidates are required to submit their assets and liabilities declarations within three months of submitting their nominations for the election.

