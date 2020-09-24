Report of MEPA and experts on MT New Diamond submitted to AG

-

The report on the marine pollution caused by the crude oil tanker ‘MT New Diamond’ which was engulfed in fire off Sri Lanka earlier this month has been handed over to Attorney General Dappula de Livera.

General Manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) Mr. Terney Pradeep Kumara stated that the report presents preliminary recommendations for the marine pollution caused by the fire-stricken vessel.

The relevant report has been compiled by the MEPA authorities and an expert panel of scientists, he added.

Legal action to be sought against the oil tanker will be decided based on the recommendations of the report and the estimation of the losses related to marine pollution will be finalized without delay, MEPA General Manager said further.

The Attorney General met with the Marine Environment Pollution Authority (MEPA) and the expert panel of scientists preparing the report on Monday (21).

At around 8.30 am on September 03, the oil tanker ‘MT New Diamond’, sailing 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point east of Sri Lankan seas, was engulfed by fire following an explosion of a boiler in the main engine room.

The tanker was transporting 270,000 metric tons of crude oil from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip when it faced with this unfortunate turn of events. It was also reported that 1,700 metric tons of diesel required for the use of the tanker were stored onboard.

The vessel was subsequently towed to safe waters and the Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Sri Lanka Coast Guard, Indian Defence Forces and the Indian Coast Guard had doused the fire in a joint operation.