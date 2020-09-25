Showers expected in several provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology says that several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva Provinces after 01.00 p.m. while fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle. Showers or thunder showers may occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Potuvil via Kankasanturai, Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be 25-35 kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar and in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times.

The other sea areas around the island can be moderately rough at times.