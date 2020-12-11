Covid-19 infections confirmed in Sri Lanka cross 31,000

-

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka swept past the grim milestone of 31,000 as 536 more persons were tested positive today (11), the Health Ministry revealed.

The Government Information Department stated that 461 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

The remaining 75 have been detected from the prison cluster.

As per Epidemiology Unit data, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 31,149.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 22,831 earlier today, with 570 more patients returning to health.

However, 8,178 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 146 deaths related to Covid-19.