CBSL issues commemorative coin to mark its 70th anniversary

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has issued a commemorative coin in the denomination of Rupees 20 to mark its 70th Anniversary.

The first coin was officially presented to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by the Governor of the Central Bank Professor W. D. Lakshman, at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (December 31).

The coin has been made of aluminium and bronze with Seven Lobed shape.

This is a limited issue of 3,000 coins and the new coin will not be added to the circulation, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

A coin is expected to be sold at a price of Rs.1,300 through the CBSL Headquarters and Regional Offices.

Principal Advisor to President Lalith Weeratunga and Central Bank officials were present on this occasion, the PMD added.