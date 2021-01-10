Sri Lanka confirms 487 new Covid-19 recoveries

-

The Ministry of Health says that 487 patients being treated for Covid-19 have recovered and discharged from hospitals within the last 24 hours.

The majority of the patients discharged are from the Kandakadu treatment center (76), Dambadeniya treatment center (55), Bingiriya treatment center (46), Punani treatment center (36), and Karandeniya treatment center (29).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 41,325.

The tally of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far is 47,840 while 6,286 of them are under medical care presently.