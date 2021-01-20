Covid-19 patient escapes from Punanai Treatment Centre

-

A Covid-19 infected patient, who was under medical care at the Punanai Treatment Centre, has escaped at around 7.30 pm last night (January 19), Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The escapee was identified as Shelton Premaratne, a 43-year-old who hailed from Eheliyagoda area.

According to the police spokesperson, the man in question had served at a bakery in Vihara Mawatha, Meethotamulla in Kolonnawa.

It is also reported that the escapee is a drug addict, DIG Rohana said further.

He had been detected as a positive case for novel coronavirus through a PCR test carried out on the 13th of January.

Four days later, he was moved to the Punanai Covid-19 Treatment Centre in Valachchenai police area for medical care.

Speaking further, the police spokesperson said a total of 14 patients, who were under treatment for Covid-19, had escaped in this manner since the outbreak of the second wave of the virus. “They all were identified as drug addicts.”

The police are accordingly seeking public assistance to locate the escapee. The members of the public have been requested to contact the OIC of Valachchenai Police Station or the emergency hotline mentioned below if they have any information pertaining to the coronavirus patient.

Valachchenai Police OIC – 071 8591138

Emergency hotline – 119