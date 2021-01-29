Uptick in COVID-19 cases as 394 more test positive

Uptick in COVID-19 cases as 394 more test positive

January 29, 2021   06:52 pm

-

Sri Lanka has registered 394 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (January 29).

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 61,980.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 55,398 earlier today, as 963 more patients regained health.

However, 6,285 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 297 at present.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories