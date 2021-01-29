Uptick in COVID-19 cases as 394 more test positive

-

Sri Lanka has registered 394 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (January 29).

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 61,980.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 55,398 earlier today, as 963 more patients regained health.

However, 6,285 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 297 at present.