Three more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Sri Lanka today (January 31), says the Director-General of Health Services.

Accordingly, the new development has pushed the death toll from the virus outbreak to 316.

The Department of Government Information said one of the victims is a 38-year-old man from Colombo 08 area. He had been moved from the Colombo National Hospital to National Hospital for Respiratory Diseases in Welisara after testing positive for COVID-19. He passed away today due to lung infection caused by novel coronavirus.

In the meantime, a 68-year-old woman from Kaduwela area died on January 27 while receiving treatment at the Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital. The cause of death was determined as COVID-19 pneumonia and heart failure.

A 69-year-old woman who was a resident of Anguruwathota area has also fallen victim to the virus. She died yesterday (January 30) while receiving treatment at the Horana Base Hospital. The cause of death was cited as high blood pressure and chest infection exacerbated by COVID-19.