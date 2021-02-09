-

The body of the camper who went missing at the Little World’s End last Sunday (February 7) has been recovered by the Sri Lanka Army rescuers, Commander of the Army General Shavendra Silva stated.

A 34-year-old man from Maggona, Kalutara had gone missing during a camping trip at the Little World’s End in Horton Plains.

A group of trippers, along with the missing man, had camped with a near Little World’s End to spend the night on February 06. During the night, he had left the camping area to go to their vehicle claiming that it was too cold.

However, as their fellow camper had gone missing afterwards, the group had lodged a complaint at the police.

Several teams including Sri Lanka Police and Sri Lanka Army launched search missions to locate the missing camper. Sri Lanka Army is monitoring an area of about 200 feet using a rope to the precipice where the missing camper was suspected to have fallen. However, the heavy fog and rain in the area had severely hampered the search for the missing person.