Imran Khan and Mahinda Rajapaksa hold bilateral talks

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan are currently holding bilateral discussions at Temple Trees, the PM’s Office said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Sri Lanka earlier today for a two-day official visit.

The Pakistani Prime Minister is visiting the island from 23-24 February 2021 on the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

During his visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also attend bilateral meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, while several other high-level engagements are planned, including a Business and Investment Forum, as well as a sports diplomacy initiative.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan Prime Ministers will together preside over an event to sign several mutually beneficial bilateral Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on 23 February following their official talks at the Temple Trees.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his maiden official visit this year outside the country is accompanied by a high-powered business and investment delegation that will consist of business leaders in Pakistan, mainly from the sectors of textile and apparel, pharmaceuticals, agro-food commodities, sports goods, gems and jewellery, auto parts, ICT, construction material and surgical equipment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mehmood and senior officials of the Pakistan Government.