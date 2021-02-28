-

Director-General of Health Services today (February 28) confirmed 07 new COVID-related fatalities in Sri Lanka.

The new development has pushed the country’s death toll from the virus outbreak to 471, Department of Government Information said.

Details of the deceased are as follows:

01. A 56-year-old man from Kurunegala area – He was under medical care at the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital at the time of his passing on Friday (February 26). COVID-19 infection and acute diabetes were recorded as the cause of death.

02. A 55-year-old man from Anuradhapura area – He has passed away at his home on Friday (February 26). The cause of death was recorded as acute complication in respiratory system due to COVID-19 infection.

03. A 59-year-old man from Gampaha area – He was transferred from Dompe District Hospital to National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) after testing positive for the virus. He died today due to COVID pneumonia, blood poisoning and liver infection.

04. A 79-year-old woman from Rukgahawila area – She was moved to Homagama Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus at Wathupitiwala Base Hospital. She has fallen victim to COVID pneumonia and shock due to blood poisoning on Saturday (February 27).

05. A 51-year-old man from Demalagama area – Upon testing positive for the virus, he was transferred from Colombo North Teaching Hospital to Homagama Base Hospital where he died today. The cause of death was recorded as COVID pneumonia and cancer.

06. An 81-year-old man from Colombo 05 area – He tested positive for the virus in a COVID test carried out at the Colombo National Hospital. He was then moved to Homagama Base Hospital where he succumbed to COVID pneumonia today.

07. An 87-year-old man from Pannipitiya area – He died yesterday at the Kandy National Hospital after being transferred from Colombo South Teaching Hospital where he tested positive for novel coronavirus. The cause of death was reported as COVID pneumonia, blood poisoning, acute kidney damages and heart disease.