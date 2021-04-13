Four youths arrested over unsafe expressway driving remanded

The four youths, who were arrested for climbing halfway out through the windows of a car travelling on the Southern Expressway, have been remanded until the 22nd of April.

They were produced before Panadura Magistrate’s Court earlier today (April 13), after the Expressway Traffic Police Division took them into custody this morning.

The four youths, aged between 18 to 20 years, were identified as residents of Akurana area.

According to the police spokesperson, the youths in question were taken into custody over wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly and for violating provisions of the Motor Traffic Act.

Investigations into the incident were launched after a video clip of unsafe driving on the Southern Expressway went viral on social media.

The incident had been video-recorded by another motorist travelling on the expressway on the section between Kadawatha and Matara.

It was revealed that the car in question belongs to a resident of Kandy.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle, who was taken into custody on Monday (April 12), was produced before Panadura Magistrate’s Court and remanded until the 22nd of April.