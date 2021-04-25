State ceremonies cancelled, private sector events prohibited for two weeks

April 25, 2021   04:51 pm

All state ceremonies scheduled to be held within the next two weeks from today (25) will be halted, the President’s Media Division said. 

Further, considering the current COVID-19 situation in the country, all private sector events, meetings and parties planned will be banned under the quarantine law for two weeks.

These steps have been taken with the view of controlling the spread of COVID-19, the release said.

