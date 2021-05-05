Sri Lanka to roll out Sputnik V vaccine from tomorrow

Sri Lanka will roll out the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine starting from tomorrow (May 06), says State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

Accordingly, people aged between 30 to 60 years from Gothatuwa and Colombo areas are expected to be administered the Russia-made vaccine.

On May 04, Sri Lanka received the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine containing 15,000 doses purchased from Russia.

Sri Lanka has decided to buy a total of 13 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. Thereby, the National Medical Regulatory Authority (NMRA) on March 04 approved the emergency use of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Sri Lanka.

Later, on March 23, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the nod to purchase 7 million doses of Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine for USD 69.65 million.

The purchase order was placed on the recommendation of the Cabinet-appointed Negotiation Committee. According to the Government Information Department, each vaccine will be purchased for USD 9.95.

During its meeting held on April 05, the Cabinet of Ministers had approved the proposal tabled by the Health Minister to order 6 million more of Sputnik V jabs to proceed with Sri Lanka’s inoculation drive.