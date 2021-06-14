combank flash banner
1,780 more test positive while 1,917 recover from COVID-19

June 14, 2021   07:02 pm

The Ministry of Health reports that another 1,780 persons have tested positive for coronavirus today (June 14).

All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster. 

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 225,418.

Presently 32,751 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 190,464 with another 1,917 were discharged from treatment centers and hospitals upon recovery.

Sri Lanka has witnessed a total of 2,203 fatalities from the virus so far.

