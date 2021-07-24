COVID death toll moves up with 52 new victims

Sri Lanka has registered 52 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services on Friday (July 24).

The new development has pushed the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 4,054.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the latest victims confirmed today include 26 males and 26 females.

Reportedly, among the victims are one male aged below 30 years, 12 victims aged between 30-59 years and 39 others aged 60 and above.