Some rain expected in several areas

Several spells of showers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Nuwara Eliya and Kandy districts, according to the Department of Meteorology.

A few showers will occur in Western province and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere, the Meteorology Department stated.

Fairly strong winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in the western slope of central hills, North-Central, and North-Western provinces, and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

SEA AREAS

A few showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Kalutara to Hambantota via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai. The wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in these sea areas. The wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota and in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Trincomalee via Mannar and Kankesanturai can be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.