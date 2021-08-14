2,423 new COVID infections confirmed so far today

As many as 2,423 persons have tested positive for coronavirus so far today (August 14), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

The new development brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 350,693.

At present, more than 37,500 virus-infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

The tally of total recoveries reached 307,345 today as 2,717 more patients were discharged after returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from novel coronavirus stands over 5,700.