Two naval vessels set sail for Sri Lanka with oxygen shipment from India

Sri Lanka Naval Ship (SLNS) Shakthi has set sail home from the port of Chennai this morning (Aug. 20) with a shipment of medical grade oxygen ordered from India.

The vessel, which departed the Trincomalee Harbour on Tuesday (Aug. 17), arrived at the port of Chennai the following evening.

In a similar vein, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Shakti, a fleet tanker, has also left the Visakhapatnam Port in India for Sri Lanka with freight of medical grade oxygen last evening (Aug. 19).

The two ships are scheduled to arrive in Colombo on Sunday evening (Aug. 22) and Monday morning (Aug. 23), the Navy stated.

In response to a request of Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne from the Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, Admiral Karambir Singh, to assist in expediting the transporting process of oxygen ordered from India, the Indian Navy generously dispatched its naval ship ‘Shakti’ with freight of oxygen, signifying the longstanding cooperation between the navies of both countries, the statement read further.

The Sri Lanka Navy noted that it is prepared to make its contribution to continue this service as needed, considering it as a matter of national concern.