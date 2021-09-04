Coronavirus: 2,310 more patients return to health

A total of 2,310 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals and treatment centres as they have recovered from the virus infection, the Ministry of Health said today.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 382,476.

Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 456,126 cases of COVID-19 to date. Epidemiology Unit stated that 4,725 delayed positive cases reported between Aug. 28 and Aug. 31 were added to the tally today following verification.

According to official data, 63,844 virus-infected patients are currently under medical care.

Meanwhile, the death from novel coronavirus now stands at 9,806.