Sri Lanka receives more Pfizer jabs

September 6, 2021   08:09 am

Sri Lanka has received another consignment of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today (06).

Ada Derana reporter said that 92,430 doses of the Pfizer vaccine purchased by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) were delivered this morning. 

Sri Lanka had previously received a delivery of 76,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on August 23 while the country also received 100,000 doses of the US-manufactured Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on August 09 and August 16.

Another consignment of 124,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been received on August 30. 

