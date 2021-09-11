Several areas to receive spells of showers today

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

A few showers will occur in the North-Western province.

Showers or thundershowers are expected at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph can be expected in North-Central province and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The Met. Department urges the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. The wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar. The wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.