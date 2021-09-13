COVID infections tally moves up with 1,755 new cases

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says that another 1,755 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 13).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in the country to 487,677.

It said that approximately 62,086 infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care.

Total Covid-19 recoveries stand at 414,295 while the death toll has reached 11,296.