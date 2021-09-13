COVID infections tally moves up with 1,755 new cases

COVID infections tally moves up with 1,755 new cases

September 13, 2021   05:27 pm

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health says that another 1,755 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (September 13).

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in the country to 487,677.

It said that approximately 62,086 infected patients are undergoing treatment at the moment at hospitals, treatment centres, and undergoing home-based care. 

Total Covid-19 recoveries stand at 414,295 while the death toll has reached 11,296.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories