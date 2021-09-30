No inter-provincial public transport services after curfew lift
September 30, 2021 12:08 pm
Public transport services between provinces will not be in operation despite the quarantine curfew imposed island-wide is lifted tomorrow (October 01).
Accordingly, there will be no movement of buses or trains between the provinces, State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama said.
Further, it has been instructed by the health services not to operate train services during the coming two weeks, the State Minister said.