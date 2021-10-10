Final decision on LP Gas price hike expected today

Final decision on LP Gas price hike expected today

October 10, 2021   10:43 am

The largest importer and supplier of LP Gas in Sri Lanka, Litro Gas says that a final decision is expected to be taken within today (10) with regard to increasing the price LP Gas. 

Chairman of Laugfs Gas PLC W.K.H. Wegapitiya stated that his company would also be making a decision today on how the price increase will take place. 

Accordingly, it is planned to sell gas under the new prices with effect from tomorrow (11), he said. 

The Cabinet sub-committee on Cost of Living had recently given approval to increase the price of domestic LP gas cylinders by Rs 550, following a request from the gas companies, however this move had not been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Following repeated requests from the relevant companies, the government this week decided to remove the price controls imposed on milk powder, LP Gas, wheat flour and cement. 

As a result of this, milk powder importers decided to increase the prices of their products from yesterday (09).

Meanwhile a decision on the increase of wheat flour prices is expected to be taken tomorrow, according to company reps. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories