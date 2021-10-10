Final decision on LP Gas price hike expected today

The largest importer and supplier of LP Gas in Sri Lanka, Litro Gas says that a final decision is expected to be taken within today (10) with regard to increasing the price LP Gas.

Chairman of Laugfs Gas PLC W.K.H. Wegapitiya stated that his company would also be making a decision today on how the price increase will take place.

Accordingly, it is planned to sell gas under the new prices with effect from tomorrow (11), he said.

The Cabinet sub-committee on Cost of Living had recently given approval to increase the price of domestic LP gas cylinders by Rs 550, following a request from the gas companies, however this move had not been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Following repeated requests from the relevant companies, the government this week decided to remove the price controls imposed on milk powder, LP Gas, wheat flour and cement.

As a result of this, milk powder importers decided to increase the prices of their products from yesterday (09).

Meanwhile a decision on the increase of wheat flour prices is expected to be taken tomorrow, according to company reps.