Sri Lanka confirms 680 COVID cases in total within the day

The daily total of COVID-19 cases moved to 680 today (October 13) as 167 more people were tested positive for the virus infection in Sri Lanka, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry says.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 528,415.

According to the Government Information Department, 679 of the latest cases were associated with the New Year Cluster. The remaining patient is a returnee from overseas.

As many as 491,238 recoveries and 13,408 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Official data showed that 23,700 active cases in total are currently under medical care.