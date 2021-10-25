The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has surpassed the 10,000-points mark for the first time in history.

The ASPI closed at 10,046.80 points at the end of trading today (25), an increase of 1.33% from the previous day.

The previous highest was recorded just last week when the index closed at 9,881 points on Thursday (21).

Over 235.9 million shares were traded overall within the day and the market turnover is recorded as Rs. 6.85 billion.

Meanwhile the S&P SL20 closed at 3,652.61 points today, up by 1.30% from the previous day.