CSEs ASPI crosses 10,000 points for first time ever

CSEs ASPI crosses 10,000 points for first time ever

October 25, 2021   03:58 pm

The All Share Price Index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has surpassed the 10,000-points mark for the first time in history. 

The ASPI closed at 10,046.80 points at the end of trading today (25), an increase of 1.33% from the previous day. 

The previous highest was recorded just last week when the index closed at 9,881 points on Thursday (21). 

Over 235.9 million shares were traded overall within the day and the market turnover is recorded as Rs. 6.85 billion. 

Meanwhile the S&P SL20 closed at 3,652.61 points today, up by 1.30% from the previous day. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories