Sri Lanka confirms another 29 coronavirus deaths

October 25, 2021   07:14 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed another 29 coronavirus related deaths for October 24, increasing the country’s death toll due to the virus to 13,640.

According to the figures released by the Govt. Information Department, the Covid-19 deaths confirmed today include 12 males and 17 females. 

One of the victims is below the age of 30 while six are between 30 – 59 years. The remaining 22 patients are in the age group of 60 and above. 

