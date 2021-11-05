Ven. Kollupitiye Mahinda Sangharakkhitha Thero appointed new Chancellor of Kelaniya University

Ven. Kollupitiye Mahinda Sangharakkhitha Thero appointed new Chancellor of Kelaniya University

November 5, 2021   09:31 pm

Professor Ven. Kollupitiye Mahinda Sangharakkhitha Thero has been appointed as the Chancellor of the University of Kelaniya.

The venerated Thero serves as the chief incumbent of the Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya.

He joined the academic staff of Kelaniya University in 1993. Later, in 2006, he became a Professor of Buddhist Studies. He also served as the Head of the Department form 2006 – 2008.

The new appointment followed the demise of Aggamahapandit Dr. Most Ven. Welamitiyawe Dharmakirthi Sri Kusala Dhamma Thero.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories