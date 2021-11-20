442 more coronavirus-infected people return to health

442 more coronavirus-infected people return to health

November 20, 2021   05:04 pm

The Ministry of Health says 442 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 20) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 526,353.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 555,204 of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 14,700 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

22 million population and 32 million SIM card owners in Sri Lanka - TRCSL

22 million population and 32 million SIM card owners in Sri Lanka - TRCSL

Steps taken to import fertilizer required for tea cultivation - Minister

Steps taken to import fertilizer required for tea cultivation - Minister

Skyrocketing vegetable prices...

Skyrocketing vegetable prices...

Motorcyclist killed with sharp weapon at Weeraketiya

Motorcyclist killed with sharp weapon at Weeraketiya

Villagers oppose to clearing land with historical value

Villagers oppose to clearing land with historical value

Daily COVID cases count moves up again...

Daily COVID cases count moves up again...

'Ashirvada Pooja' held to invoke blessings on President, PM & the country

'Ashirvada Pooja' held to invoke blessings on President, PM & the country