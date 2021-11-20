442 more coronavirus-infected people return to health

The Ministry of Health says 442 more COVID-19 patients in total were discharged from medical care today (November 20) as they have recovered from the virus infection.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 526,353.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, Sri Lanka has confirmed as many as 555,204 of COVID-19.

According to official data, more than 14,700 virus-infected patients are currently receiving treatment at hospitals, treatment centers and homes.