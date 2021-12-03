Litro suspends LP gas distribution island-wide

Litro Gas Lanka Limited says it has temporarily suspended distribution of domestic LP gas island-wide.

The company said that distribution of domestic LP gas has been suspended until further notice.

On Tuesday, Litro Gas had introduced a hotline - 1311 - for the general public to report any issues pertaining to domestic LP gas cylinders.

Sri Lanka’s national LPG provider also published a set of instructions for its consumers to be followed when purchasing and using a gas cylinder.

It also contains instructions to be followed when connecting the regulator to a full gas cylinder and lighting a non-automatic gas cooker.

A set of instructions were included to educate the consumers about what should be done in case of an emergency.

There have been multiple reports of gas cylinder-related incidents such as fires and explosions from across the island while the the President had appointed a special committee to look into the issue.