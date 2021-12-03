Litro suspends LP gas distribution island-wide

Litro suspends LP gas distribution island-wide

December 3, 2021   08:03 am

Litro Gas Lanka Limited says it has temporarily suspended distribution of domestic  LP gas island-wide.

The company said that distribution of domestic LP gas has been suspended until further notice. 

On Tuesday, Litro Gas had introduced a hotline - 1311 - for the general public to report any issues pertaining to domestic LP gas cylinders.

Sri Lanka’s national LPG provider also published a set of instructions for its consumers to be followed when purchasing and using a gas cylinder. 

It also contains instructions to be followed when connecting the regulator to a full gas cylinder and lighting a non-automatic gas cooker.

A set of instructions were included to educate the consumers about what should be done in case of an emergency.

There have been multiple reports of gas cylinder-related incidents such as fires and explosions from across the island while the the President had appointed a special committee to look into the issue. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SLIIT December 2021 Convocation

SLIIT December 2021 Convocation

SLIIT December 2021 Convocation

Presidential committee appointed on LP gas explosions issues statement

Presidential committee appointed on LP gas explosions issues statement

18 gas cylinder-related incidents reported within 24 hours in Sri Lanka (English)

18 gas cylinder-related incidents reported within 24 hours in Sri Lanka (English)

Azath Salley acquitted from case filed over controversial statement (English)

Azath Salley acquitted from case filed over controversial statement (English)

Sri Lankan migrant workers offered incentive for dollar remittance (English)

Sri Lankan migrant workers offered incentive for dollar remittance (English)

Investment does not mean selling off country's assets  Tissa (English)

Investment does not mean selling off country's assets  Tissa (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.02

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2021.12.02

Has the Omicron variant entered Sri Lanka?

Has the Omicron variant entered Sri Lanka?