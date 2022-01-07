One-hour power cuts across the island today

There will be island-wide disruptions to the power supply for a period of one hour between 5.30 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. today (January 07), says the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

Many areas including Colombo and suburbs also experienced sporadic power cuts until 9.30 p.m. last night.

The CEB officials stated that the situation was the result of the breakdown of a generator at the Kelanitissa power plant as well as the high electricity demand.