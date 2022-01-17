TULF leader V. Anandasangaree tests positive for Covid-19

The General Secretary of the Tamil United Liberation Front (TULF) former parliamentarian V. Anandasangaree has tested positive for coronavirus.

He had been identified as Covid-19 positive following a Rapid Antigen Test carried out yesterday (16) due to experiencing several of the symptoms.

It has also been reported that several of the former MP’s relatives have also been infected with the virus.

The Tamil United Liberation Front’s office located in Jaffna has been isolated by health officials as a result of this.

It is reported that Mr. Anandasangaree’s health condition is stable and that he is being treated at a hospital in Jaffna.