Successful trial run of AC train supplied by India

Officials from the Indian High Commission in Colombo accompanied by representatives from RITES (also known as Rail India Technical and Economic Service) and the Sri Lanka Railways travelled aboard an air-conditioned train - AC Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) - on its successful trial run in Sri Lanka.

This AC DMU has been supplied under a US$ 318 million Line of Credit (LoC) from India. The first AC DMU supplied under this LoC was put into operation on 09 January 2022.

The US$ 318 million LoC was finalized in 2014-15 for the supply of railway rolling stock to Sri Lanka, upgradation of railway tracks and other mutually agreed projects in accordance with request and requirements of Government of Sri Lanka.

Since then, high quality railway coaches and AC DMUs supplied from India have helped strengthen the railway infrastructure as well as travel experience in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission said.

Various other projects under this LoC including the upgradation of railway tracks are at different stages of implementation.

Lines of Credit from India have contributed to the upgradation of the railway line from Colombo to Matara, track laying on sectors such as Omanthai-Pallai; Madhu Church-Tallaimannar; Medawachchiya-Madhu; and Pallai-Kankesanthurai, installing signalling systems, and supply of rolling stock to Sri Lanka railways.

“India looks forward to continue mutually beneficial cooperation in the transport sector, including in railways where India’s world class capabilities and assistance have contributed significantly to the development of railway infrastructure and facilities, job creation, economic growth, enhanced connectivity and passenger comfort and safety in Sri Lanka,” the statement said.